Erie County Republicans propose gas tax cap for second time this year

The Republican minority caucus of the Erie County Legislature is trying, for its third time and the second time this year, to push through a resolution to cap the sales tax on gasoline purchases.

“We are currently charging 4.75% on a high dollar amount. We all are affected right now with this high dollar amount. If it includes your vehicle, or if it's a commercial truck with the diesel prices at over $6 a gallon, what we are doing is capping that at $2 per gallon,” said Legislator Frank Todaro.

New York State allows counties and cities to levy a 3% tax on various goods including gasoline, and allows Erie County to add an additional 1.75% levy.

Legislator John Mills estimates a two-dollar tax cap would save consumers an average 12 to 14 cents per gallon of gas.

"That's significant, I think. If you filled your tank up this morning like I did, then you get sticker shock," he said. "I think what we're doing is helping the residents of Erie County get through some tough times, and they're ahead of us."

Republicans have submitted the proposal in time to be included in the agenda of Thursday’s Legislature meeting. If it is ultimately passed, the gas tax cap would take effect December 1 and remain in effect until pulled by lawmakers. But passage is far from a sure thing. Earlier this year a similar proposed resolution was turned down.

“It has been rejected in the past because the Democratic majority caucus has said that they're concerned that it would punch a hole in the budget and be devastating for sales tax. We have budget monitoring reports from the county executive that say sales tax is ahead of pace to where we budgeted for the year,” said Legislator Lindsay Lorigo. “We know that we can afford to provide this relief at the pump, and that's what we're proposing that we do today.”

County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s office, in response to Tuesday’s proposal, suggests the resolution is motivated more by providing a favor to gas retailers who have contributed to their campaigns. The office also suggests past gas tax caps were more beneficial to retailers than consumers.

Poloncarz issued the following written statement: “Republicans are doing what they do best, doubling down on the pain they want to cause county residents while publicly ignoring the real cause of the problem. President Trump's war against Iran is the reason for skyrocketing fuel costs, costs which are strangling the county fleet’s fuel budgets along with those of county residents. The price of diesel has doubled since the start of Trump’s war, squeezing the budgets of the county truck fleet and private businesses alike, with the cost of gasoline also up for everyone. All of this is directly attributable to the war. However, being too weak and craven to criticize their leader and admit reality, supine Republicans would prefer that you believe a few cents in ‘gas tax savings’ will make a difference in the affordability tsunami engulfing America every day.

“The last time the County temporarily reduced the gas tax the savings were not passed on to the purchasers but were pocketed by the retailers. It is no wonder a major local retailer has donated thousands of dollars to Republican candidates for the legislature this year and the Republican legislators are doing his bidding. This is the same party that created the Red-Green County Budget crisis with smoke, mirrors and bad budgeting, and now they want to do the same again just before voters go to the polls. This is a time for leadership, not shrill and empty posturing, but that’s all the Republicans have for Erie County.”

Before Poloncarz released his statement, Legislator Chris Greene issued a challenge to the county executive.

“When it was done successfully during the Biden Administration, we had no negative impact to the revenues of Erie County. No services were lost. It failed when we had a different president. So I challenge the county executive today. He has a choice. What is his motivation? The love of the people of Erie County? Or his hatred for the man of the White House? That is your choice.”

