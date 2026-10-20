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Cheektowaga woman charged with DWI in accident with school bus that injured 6 children

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
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A Cheektowaga woman has been charged with several offenses, including DWI with a prior conviction, after a Monday accident that included a school bus transporting children from the Cheektowaga Central School District.

According to a release Tuesday from the Cheektowaga Police Department, Kourtney Killian, 30, was operating the 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the accident with the bus just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Pinewood Terrace in the Town of Cheektowaga.

According to police, four children were transported by ambulance to Golisano Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while two additional children reported minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital at their guardians' request.

Killian is charged with one felony — driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction — and three misdemeanors — reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Killian was transported to ECMC, where she was issued an appearance ticket and summons to Cheektowaga Town Court.
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