Cheektowaga woman charged with DWI in accident with school bus that injured 6 children

A Cheektowaga woman has been charged with several offenses, including DWI with a prior conviction, after a Monday accident that included a school bus transporting children from the Cheektowaga Central School District.

According to a release Tuesday from the Cheektowaga Police Department, Kourtney Killian, 30, was operating the 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was involved in the accident with the bus just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and Pinewood Terrace in the Town of Cheektowaga.

According to police, four children were transported by ambulance to Golisano Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while two additional children reported minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital at their guardians' request.

Killian is charged with one felony — driving while ability impaired by drugs with a prior conviction — and three misdemeanors — reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Killian was transported to ECMC, where she was issued an appearance ticket and summons to Cheektowaga Town Court.