Sabres pay visit to patients, staff at Roswell Park

The Buffalo Sabres return to game action Wednesday, but in the meantime players and staff from the professional hockey team took time to pay their latest visit to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Numerous players, wearing either their blue or white jerseys over their street clothes, toured facilities and met with doctors and patients.

“I actually was here, I think, before the season started, and got to talk to a lot of the nurses and doctors and surgeons, and it's just awesome to be here,” said forward Josh Norris. “I think it puts life into perspective a lot, and this is what truly matters. I think it's just great to come out here and see what's going on, and meet kids and nurses and doctors, the people that really run the world and take care of everyone.”

Each year, the National Hockey League’s teams host an annual Hockey Fights Cancer night, to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Roswell Park, will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game Friday, November 6 at KeyBank Center.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen greets a young fan inside Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. Sabres players toured the facilities and met with doctors and patients.

In the meantime, Roswell Park president and CEO Dr. Candace Johnson says the players’ visits lift the spirits of the kids and their families.

“There's nothing sadder than a child with cancer, for the families, for everyone associated. But these are the times to put a smile on their faces and for them to forget about what they're going through right now,” she said. “It's a really, really positive moment for us.”

Sabres defenseman Owen Power echoed Norris’ thoughts about the perspective these visits give the players.

“I think it definitely brings us all closer together, especially the guys with kids, it hits a little more home to them,” Power said. “But it's definitely a great event that that brings all us closer together. We’re very fortunate that we're able to do it.”

Jared O’Leary is being treated for non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, which was first diagnosed in May. He was there with his mother looking forward to meeting the players.

“I wanna do a little interview with them… I want them to autograph this hat,” he said.

He was hoping to get autographs not only for his hat but for his mother’s and father’s jerseys. Jared named Tage Thompson his favorite Sabres player. Thompson was among those present.

His mother, Amanda, spoke of her son’s ongoing cancer battle.

“He finished his chemo on September 30, and now we're trying to do a thing where we celebrate and live life again after having to put it on hold for the whole summer,” she said. “We're taking opportunities for him to be a kid again. We know that there's always a chance for relapse, but right now we're just celebrating the fact that we're done with chemo.”