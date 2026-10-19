Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy introduces new executive director, highlights Play Garden funding

The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy officially introduced Crystal Selk as its new executive director Monday, while recognizing three major funding partners supporting the construction of the park's Play Garden.

Selk, who stepped into the position about three weeks ago, brings roughly a decade of nonprofit leadership experience in Buffalo, including five years leading an organization on the city's West Side.

"This is clearly a once-in-a-generation project, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me," Selk told Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Monday's announcement also highlighted funding for the Play Garden, one of the signature attractions of the more than 100-acre waterfront park's transformation. Its centerpiece will be a custom-designed, 130-foot lake freighter-inspired play structure.

The project's three major funding partners are the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, and Highmark's Blue Fund.

"The funding that has been secured for the lake freighter and for the play garden, in general has been transformative to this park," Selk said. "The play garden is, I'd say, the centerpiece of this park."

Officials did not announce a specific dollar amount for the funding during Monday's event.

Construction continues on the park's second phase, with portions of the former LaSalle Park expected to open in 2027. Selk said the project expanded in scope over time, in part because of investments and necessary shoreline remediation.

Beyond the play garden, she highlighted the return of recreational spaces for baseball, softball and soccer as another anticipated benefit for Buffalo residents.

Selk said her priorities extend beyond construction, with an emphasis on programming, accessibility and continued community engagement.

"When this park was first conceptualized 10 or 15 years ago through the Imagine LaSalle process, the community was engaged in that design and had input in what they wanted to see in the future," Selk said. "And I hope that I can continue that forward, both with our West Side neighbors and also residents throughout Buffalo."

She plans to build on previous community input through additional meetings, information sessions and events designed to familiarize residents with the transformed park.

The Conservancy is also developing long-term plans for maintenance, safety and programming alongside the City of Buffalo.

Looking ahead, Selk said she envisions Ralph Wilson Park as a destination that continues evolving long after construction is complete, with community feedback guiding how its spaces are used in the years to come.

