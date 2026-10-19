Buffalo police officer arraigned on stalking, harassment charges

A Buffalo Police Department officer was arraigned in Erie County court Monday on charges of stalking and harassment.

Benjamin Coughlin, 44, of Lackawanna, has been charged with fourth-degree stalking and first-degree harassment — both misdemeanors — following alleged conduct that placed the victim, with whom he'd had a previous relationship with, in reasonable fear of physical injury.

According to Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, Coughlin is also accused of communicating with the victim after being informed to stop, which caused material harm to their mental or emotional health.

Coughlin has been released without bail and a temporary order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim. He faces a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail.