Hochul Administration announces HEAP to open November 2

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that an estimated one-point-five million New York households can receive financial assistance to heat their homes this winter, when the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) opens November 2.

The benefit amounts vary based on income, household size, heating source, and if the household includes a vulnerable member. A family of four, for example, can have a gross monthly income up to $6,852, or an annual gross income of up to $82,230, and still qualify for assistance.

Hochul’s administration counts 132,462 Western New York homes among the eligible. Many will receive automatic payments but households that do not automatically receive assistance are encouraged to apply at ny.gov/HEAP when the program opens.

In addition to online, applications for HEAP are accepted at social services offices, or by mail.

