© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hochul Administration announces HEAP to open November 2

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM EDT
File Image

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that an estimated one-point-five million New York households can receive financial assistance to heat their homes this winter, when the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) opens November 2.

The benefit amounts vary based on income, household size, heating source, and if the household includes a vulnerable member. A family of four, for example, can have a gross monthly income up to $6,852, or an annual gross income of up to $82,230, and still qualify for assistance.

Hochul’s administration counts 132,462 Western New York homes among the eligible. Many will receive automatic payments but households that do not automatically receive assistance are encouraged to apply at ny.gov/HEAP when the program opens.

In addition to online, applications for HEAP are accepted at social services offices, or by mail.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff