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Niagara County Sheriff announces DWI arrest of own dispatcher

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 15, 2026 at 7:46 PM EDT
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A dispatcher with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Unsafe Backing following an incident in the parking lot on their grounds, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Thursday evening.

Charged is Brenda Higgins, 61, of North Tonawanda. She has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since July 2012.

Investigators allege she was operating a vehicle which struck another in their parking lot, after which she was confronted by patrols on scene. She was off-duty at the time of the incident, the Sheriff said.

She was held for arraignment and has been suspended pending a departmental investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says due to the investigation and pending charges, they will not release further information at this time.
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