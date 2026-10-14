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Power & Possibilities Summit brings East Side leaders together around collective power

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Author Cyndi Suarez delivers a keynote address at the inaugural Power & Possibilities Summit.
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Author Cyndi Suarez delivers a keynote address at the inaugural Power & Possibilities Summit.

The John R. Oishei Foundation and consulting firm Perrin Associates held their inaugural Power & Possibilities Summit on Wednesday, bringing together leaders from Buffalo’s East Side to focus on collective power, collaboration and community-driven change.

For organizers, the idea is not to create power on the East Side, but to recognize and strengthen the power that already exists there.

“It's bringing community leaders together to really recognize their own power that they already have in the way that they lead, and think about how they can collectively work cooperatively alongside with the foundation and other partners to really help shift the systems that are contributing towards some of the inequities that continue to exist,” said John R. Oishei Foundation President Christina Orsi.

The day-long gathering included discussions and workshops on coalition building, financial strategy, community asset ownership and leadership.

Perrin Associates principal Tanya Staples said part of that work is making sure the organizations serving East Side residents have the infrastructure to last.

“We want the organizations to be here for a very long time because the work that they're doing in our community is really critically important to the residents that live within the city of Buffalo, and especially those receiving services on the east side of Buffalo,” Staples said.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel

Perrin Associates has been working with organizations on issues ranging from governance and staffing to financial management, strategic planning and long-term sustainability.

But the summit also asked participants to think more broadly about what it means to have power.

Keynote speaker Cyndi Suarez, author of "The Power Manual: How to Master Complex Power Dynamics," said power is not necessarily defined by wealth or formal position.

“I see power as an identity. I really do. I mean, in my book, the first section is about identity and about how we develop powerless versus powerful identities,” Suarez said.

Organizers say the broader goal is to move from individual efforts toward collective action, with East Side leaders and residents helping shape investment and redevelopment in their communities.
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I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
See stories by I'Jaz Ja'ciel