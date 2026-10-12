More ‘No Kings’ protests planned for Saturday

One week before early voting begins in New York State, another round of ‘No Kings’ protests are planned for five locations in Western New York.

All will be held Saturday, October 17: Buffalo, Niagara Square, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; East Aurora, 430 Main St.,1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Hamburg, Buffalo and Main Streets, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Lockport, 5735 S. Transit Rd., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Williamsville, Main Street at Evans, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the protest sponsor, Buffalo United Coalition, the latest events “are part of a peaceful nationwide day of action focused on increasing voter participation ahead of the mid-term elections in November.”

Nationwide, congressional seats are at stake, with Republicans hoping to hold on to their majority in both houses as Democrats hope to flip enough seats to regain that majority.

Among the races in New York State, Governor Kathy Hochul seeks re-election, facing a challenge by Republican candidate and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

In addition to discussing voter rights and promoting voter registration, speakers on the local No Kings sites are expected to address issues leading up to federal mid-term elections, including government policies and affordability worries.

“We continue to stand together in protest of the obscene increases in the cost of living faced by working class families. We are committed to engaging our members and communities in organizing for massive participation this November’s mid-term elections, beginning with early voting,” said Denise Abbott, President, WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO in a prepared statement.

Past No Kings protests were organized following the deaths of ICE protesters in Minnesota and Oregon. Local participants say immigration policy will also be a focus of their gatherings this coming weekend.

“Nearly 90 percent of the people taken by ICE in Buffalo since January 2025 have no criminal record. Immigration enforcement is reaching far beyond people with criminal histories, affecting workers, families, asylum seekers, and people complying with required immigration proceedings. It is clear that ICE is not acting as law enforcement, but as an instrument of oppression and fear,” said Harper Bishop, Campaign Manager, Evict ICE from 250 Delaware in a prepared statement. “We will stand together on October 17th to demand change and exercise our rights to vote in this years' election.”