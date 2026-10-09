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Amazon hiring up to 1,000 people for new Town of Niagara center

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 9, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
Amazon Press Center

Amazon is hiring in Niagara County. As the online-based retail giant prepares to open its new $588 million fulfillment center in the Town of Niagara, Amazon intends to hire up to 1,000 full- and part-time employees, the company announced Friday.

The facility is located at 8995 Lockport Road, not far from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base. It’s scheduled to open this fall and gradually build up to full operation.

Amazon describes its Town of Niagara facility as a “first-mile” sortable fulfillment center, where products are received, stored, and then shipped to customers, routing the items through Amazon’s network of “last-mile” delivery stations, from where the products are delivered to customers.

Wages begin at $21 to $23 per hour, with benefits taking effect on the first day on the job.

People interested in working there may apply online, or in-person at 8995 Lockport Road, Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, the company has scheduled several hiring events throughout Erie and Niagara Counties over a three-day span:

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Trott Access Center / OneStop Center, 1001 11th Street, Niagara Falls, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Workforce Buffalo Downtown Career Center, 77 Broadway, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: NY State Dept. of Labor – Williamsville Career Center, 4175 Transit Road, from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Lockport Job Fair, 272 S. Transit Street, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15: New York State Department of Labor – Buffalo Office, 284 Main Street, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Amazon’s already existing operations in Western New York include a sortation and returns center in Lancaster, last-mile delivery stations in Tonawanda and Hamburg, a Same-Day delivery station in Pembroke and a Whole Foods Market in Amherst.
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