Buffalo man arrested in connection with seven West Side burglaries

The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest Thursday of a Buffalo man suspected of carrying out seven burglaries at commercial properties on the West Side this year — six in September alone.

Salvatore Pierre, 38, faces a slate of felony charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in cash and causing thousands more in damages.

Here are the incident dates and approximate locations:

- Thursday, June 11, in the 1200 block of Niagara Street

- Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue

- Friday, Sept. 18, in the 1400 block of Niagara Street

- Thursday, Sept. 22, in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue

- Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue

- Friday, Sept. 23, in the 100 block of W Ferry Street

- Saturday, Sept. 26, in the 1000 block of West Avenue

Pierre has been charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of petit larceny.

According to BPD, an investigation into additional incidents in the area is ongoing, and further charges could be filed.