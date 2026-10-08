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Buffalo man arrested in connection with seven West Side burglaries

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 8, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
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The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest Thursday of a Buffalo man suspected of carrying out seven burglaries at commercial properties on the West Side this year — six in September alone.

Salvatore Pierre, 38, faces a slate of felony charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in cash and causing thousands more in damages.

Here are the incident dates and approximate locations:

- Thursday, June 11, in the 1200 block of Niagara Street
- Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue
- Friday, Sept. 18, in the 1400 block of Niagara Street
- Thursday, Sept. 22, in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue
- Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1100 block of Elmwood Avenue
- Friday, Sept. 23, in the 100 block of W Ferry Street
- Saturday, Sept. 26, in the 1000 block of West Avenue

Pierre has been charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and six counts of petit larceny.

According to BPD, an investigation into additional incidents in the area is ongoing, and further charges could be filed.
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