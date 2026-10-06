© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Downtown Market Arcade movie theater sees continued 'reactivation' under Scene One

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published October 6, 2026 at 4:53 PM EDT
Scene One poster contest winner, Andrew Campbell (second from left), unveils his artwork which will hang inside the Market Arcade Theater. CEO Joe Masher (third from left) said he wants to see local art line the walls.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
Scene One poster contest winner, Andrew Campbell (second from left), unveils his artwork which will hang inside the Market Arcade Theater. CEO Joe Masher (third from left) said he wants to see local art line the walls.

When AMC operated the Market Arcade movie theater in downtown Buffalo, it became one of the first theater's in the area to feature a licensed bar.

"The importance of getting it online is that it's an amenity that people seek nowadays," said Scene One Cinemas CEO Joe Masher.

While Scene One took over operation in April following AMC's abrupt late 2025 exit from the space, Masher said there were delays with the State Liquor Authority for alcohol service.

"It was just a challenge getting through the process with the 100-foot rule hearing and everything else," he said.

Finally getting the bar open is just one success Masher is riding on. He believes strongly the downtown location can be successful despite failed attempts over the decades from other chains.

Part of that strategy is making the theater feel more like a part of the Buffalo community.

Scene One announced the winner of a local poster art contest, a recurring screening of the interactive Buffalo Bills fan film "UnBillievable!" the night before every home game and partnering with the upcoming Buffalo International Film Festival to host around two dozen films.

The reopening of the bar will now allow a wider range of events to be hosted at the theater, according to Masher.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
The reopening of the bar will now allow a wider range of events to be hosted at the theater, according to Masher.

"This really fits this idea of making sure the Theater District is a vibrant place all day long and throughout the whole year," said Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan. "You really need this as a foundation piece, and that's why it was so important and why I was so pleased when I heard that we got a really quality, innovative operator in here."

On the horizon for Scene One is launching a by-popular-demand program where guests can vote on what movies they want screened at the theater.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

Hailing from Kenmore, N.Y. and a graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content