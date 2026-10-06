Downtown Market Arcade movie theater sees continued 'reactivation' under Scene One

When AMC operated the Market Arcade movie theater in downtown Buffalo, it became one of the first theater's in the area to feature a licensed bar.

"The importance of getting it online is that it's an amenity that people seek nowadays," said Scene One Cinemas CEO Joe Masher.

While Scene One took over operation in April following AMC's abrupt late 2025 exit from the space, Masher said there were delays with the State Liquor Authority for alcohol service.

"It was just a challenge getting through the process with the 100-foot rule hearing and everything else," he said.

Finally getting the bar open is just one success Masher is riding on. He believes strongly the downtown location can be successful despite failed attempts over the decades from other chains.

Part of that strategy is making the theater feel more like a part of the Buffalo community.

Scene One announced the winner of a local poster art contest, a recurring screening of the interactive Buffalo Bills fan film "UnBillievable!" the night before every home game and partnering with the upcoming Buffalo International Film Festival to host around two dozen films.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM News The reopening of the bar will now allow a wider range of events to be hosted at the theater, according to Masher.

"This really fits this idea of making sure the Theater District is a vibrant place all day long and throughout the whole year," said Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan. "You really need this as a foundation piece, and that's why it was so important and why I was so pleased when I heard that we got a really quality, innovative operator in here."

On the horizon for Scene One is launching a by-popular-demand program where guests can vote on what movies they want screened at the theater.