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City of Buffalo shuts down Chippewa bar following owner's stabbing arrest

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:31 PM EDT
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said Tuesday that the City of Buffalo has shut down The Cowboy, a Western-themed bar on Chippewa, after its owner was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing a West Seneca man — as well as himself.

Alfred Castricone, 72, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon following the incident, which took place at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night. According to the Buffalo Police Department, Castricone stabbed an unidentified 47-year-old male before he fell backward, inadvertently stabbing himself.

A letter posted on the door of the establishment, signed by Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Craig Macy, said the violent incident and subsequent, active investigation forced the closure.

"... the immediate closure of The Cowboy is necessary to promote and secure the preservation of peace and good order," it read.

Both men were treated at ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Upon his release from ECMC, Castricone was arrested.

Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
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