Ahead of midterm elections, NY AG Letitia James issues guidance on voter rights

The Nov. 3 general election is less than one month away — with early voting less than three weeks out — and New York Attorney General Letitia James released guidance Tuesday to inform registered voters in the state of their rights at the polls.

"Every New Yorker has the right to vote freely and safely, without fear of being threatened or harassed in the voting booth,” James said in a press release. "I will not let anyone or anything stand between New Yorkers and the ballot box. I encourage all New Yorkers who encounter voter intimidation or suppression efforts to report the incident to my office immediately."

The last day to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot by mail or online is Saturday, Oct. 24. The last day to request a mail-in ballot in person at the local Board of Elections is Monday, Nov. 2.

Rights highlighted by James' guidance includes:

- The right to vote without showing photo ID

- The right to refuse demands for ID or proof of citizenship from poll watchers or observers

- The right to vote in private

- The right to cast an affidavit ballot

- The right to stay in line, even after polls close

- The right to vote free from campaigning

- The right to vote with a criminal record

Additional guidance regarding language access as well as accessibility concerns is also provided.