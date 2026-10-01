Chautauqua County residents warned of potential measles exposure

The Chautauqua County Health Department is warning the public of potential exposure to measles from an individual who tested positive for the extremely contagious disease.

The possible exposure took place at the UPMC Chautauqua Emergency Department in Jamestown from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, as well as Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials said the individual does not live in Chautauqua County.

People who were at the hospital during that time should watch for symptoms — the most common are fever, cough, runny rose, red or watery eyes and a rash that starts on the face and then spreads — through Tuesday, Oct. 20.