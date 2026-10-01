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Chautauqua County residents warned of potential measles exposure

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT
This photograph, taken in the United States depicts a child who was infected with the Morbillivirus, also known as measles, or rubeola during a domestic outbreak in 2024. The child’s cheek shows the characteristic rash associated with this viral infection.
Tatiana Lanzieri, MD, MPH
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
This photograph, taken in the United States depicts a child who was infected with the Morbillivirus, also known as measles, or rubeola during a domestic outbreak in 2024. The child’s cheek shows the characteristic rash associated with this viral infection.

The Chautauqua County Health Department is warning the public of potential exposure to measles from an individual who tested positive for the extremely contagious disease.

The possible exposure took place at the UPMC Chautauqua Emergency Department in Jamestown from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 through 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, as well as Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health officials said the individual does not live in Chautauqua County.

People who were at the hospital during that time should watch for symptoms — the most common are fever, cough, runny rose, red or watery eyes and a rash that starts on the face and then spreads — through Tuesday, Oct. 20.

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