Western Regional OTB Corporation plans to close six locations

The board of directors for the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation has announced its intention to move forward with a restructuring plan that would close six of its betting centers by the end of October.

“While Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has continued to grow, WROTBC’s traditional branch operations have faced ongoing financial challenges as technology and online wagering options continue to change how customers choose to wager,” the organization stated in a news release. “The six branches currently proposed for closure lost approximately $730,000 in 2025 and have already lost more than $700,000 through August 2026. Those losses are projected to reach nearly $1 million for the full year.”

The centers slated for shutdown include Clinton Street in Cheektowaga, River Road in North Tonawanda, Auburn, Jamestown, Empire (Penfield), and Lyell (Rochester). Thirteen employees would be affected by closings and consolidations.

The locations on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville and Marway Circle in Gates will remain open.

The board’s recommended plan follows a review of financial performance and factors including wagering activity, property ownership and value, geographic coverage, customer accessibility, alternative wagering options and the long-term viability of the branch locations.

“This recommended Plan was not a decision that was made quickly or easily,” said WROTBC president and chief executive officer Byron Brown in a prepared statement. “These branches have been part of their communities for many years, and we are grateful to the employees who have represented Western and served our customers every day. At the same time, we have a responsibility to make decisions that protect the long-term financial health of the Corporation and allow us to continue growing distributions and investing in our member municipalities.”

Nine other OTB branches in the Western Region have been closed since 2020.

