Goo Goo Dolls to stage two more concerts to benefit Feedmore

The Goo Goo Dolls will be back on stage in November playing concerts to raise money for Feedmore Western New York.

Monday, the band announced two concerts will be held at the Town Ballroom, Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. All proceeds from the shows will go to Feedmore, to assist the organization with its ongoing service providing nutritious food, support, and skills training to individuals and families living with food insecurity in the region.

Last year the Goo Goo Dolls raised $150,000 for the organization through their Town Ballroom gigs.