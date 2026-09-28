City of Buffalo demands Seneca Nation halt gas station construction on Ohio Street

The City of Buffalo has formally ordered the Seneca Nation to stop construction of a planned fueling station on Ohio Street or face legal action, Mayor Sean Ryan announced Monday.

His administration is objecting to the Seneca Nation’s claim that the property is outside the City of Buffalo’s jurisdiction because it is either currently or could one day become restricted-fee land.

In a letter sent to the Nation’s president, J.C. Seneca, the city’s Corporation Counsel, Rosa Alina Pizzi, argues the property was not purchased with funds available from the Seneca Nation Settlement Act, and therefore it does not meet the requirement for restricted-fee status. She also argues the Senecas, under a 2006 agreement with the City of Buffalo, would not pursue additional land within Buffalo under the Settlement Act for gaming operations.

“SNI has provided no documentation to support the claim that the Site is sovereign territory,” she writes in the letter. “We are, however, aware of a one-page letter from SNI to former Mayor Brown, dated December 21, 2022. The letter claimed that SNI ‘used [Seneca Nation] Settlement Act funds to purchase the Miami Street Parcels’ and was ‘prepared to submit the Miami Street Parcels to the Department of the Interior for confirmation of their status as restricted fee.’ The letter does not specify when or how that ‘submission’ would take place. But, in any event, the Settlement Act does not apply here.”

BTPM News left a message with a spokesperson for the Seneca Nation asking for comment, and was awaiting a reply as of Monday afternoon.

Ryan said the city is demanding the Seneca Nation not only halt construction immediately but confirm in writing it has done so by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This is not a good fit for this neighborhood, and it runs counter to the vision we have been building for this corridor for more than a decade,” Ryan said in a written statement. “We have made a major public investment to transform Ohio Street from an industrial roadway into a waterfront corridor where people can live, walk, bike, and spend time. The private sector has followed that investment with new housing, businesses, and recreational destinations. We should be building on that momentum, not going in the opposite direction.”

The Ohio Street neighborhood has undergone an $11.3 million reconstruction project, aimed at creating a new residential, commercial, and recreational development along the corridor.

"Buffalo has spent years reshaping the Old First Ward into an area that can support people living, working, and spending time along the waterfront," said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski in a prepared statement. "We have seen significant investment, and residents and stakeholders in the neighborhood have every right to have a say in its future. My office has been hearing from neighbors who are deeply concerned about the proposed fuel depot, and I take those concerns seriously. A 28-bay fuel depot is simply inconsistent with the surrounding neighborhood and the direction this corridor has taken."

Read the full letter below.