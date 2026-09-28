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Buffalo police investigating three shootings, two fatal, from Sunday night

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 28, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT
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The Buffalo Police Department are investigating three separate shooting incidents that took place Sunday night into Morning that left two dead and least two others injured.

The first came at 9 p.m., when an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm was dropped off at ECMC. Buffalo police believe it is connected with a shooting scene located on Timon Street.

About an hour later, officers received a shots fired call at French and Kehr streets. Although no victims were located on the scene, an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a vehicle that crashed into ECMC. He died early Monday morning.

The largest scene then came at 12:30 a.m. Monday, when E district officers responded to calls of a large group fighting in the Main St. ALDI parking lot. One adult male was found dead of a gunshot at the scene and another adult victim walked into ECMC later with what police say is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound to the arm.
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