Buffalo police investigating three shootings, two fatal, from Sunday night

The Buffalo Police Department are investigating three separate shooting incidents that took place Sunday night into Morning that left two dead and least two others injured.

The first came at 9 p.m., when an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm was dropped off at ECMC. Buffalo police believe it is connected with a shooting scene located on Timon Street.

About an hour later, officers received a shots fired call at French and Kehr streets. Although no victims were located on the scene, an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found inside a vehicle that crashed into ECMC. He died early Monday morning.

The largest scene then came at 12:30 a.m. Monday, when E district officers responded to calls of a large group fighting in the Main St. ALDI parking lot. One adult male was found dead of a gunshot at the scene and another adult victim walked into ECMC later with what police say is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound to the arm.