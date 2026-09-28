Buffalo man pleads guilty to helping steal checks that totaled more than $350,000

A Buffalo man faces up to five years in person and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty Monday to mail theft of items that included checks totaling more than $350,000.

Timothee Tidwell, 26, used a postal arrow key he was not legally entitled to possess to steal mail from mailboxes in Hamburg in October of 2024. When police recovered the mail inside the vehicle used by Tidwell and his accomplice, Alexandria Duncan, officers found checks from an assortment of individuals and businesses that totaled $369,104.92.

Tidwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail theft.

Duncan, 23, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to the same charge in March 2026 and was sentenced in August to two years of probation.