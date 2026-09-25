Northland Workforce Training Center unveils new clean energy center, training lab

A new $4.2 million clean energy project is expected to help prepare Western New Yorkers for jobs in the growing sector and support the state’s clean energy goals.

The Northland Workforce Training Center held a ribbon-cutting Friday for its new Western New York Clean Energy Experience Center and Clean Technology Training Lab.

The project was developed with support from a number of public and private partners, including Empire State Development, National Grid and the New York Power Authority. Officials highlighted several investments in Northland’s clean energy workforce efforts, including $1.37 million in workforce capital funding and a $1 million pay-for-performance operating grant from Empire State Development, along with a $2 million commitment from National Grid. NYPA also contributed workforce-development and environmental-justice funding, equipment and other support.

Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of Northland, said the facilities are designed to increase understanding of clean energy technology while providing hands-on workforce training.

“This is important because, in my opinion, one of the greatest challenges that we currently face is preparing our communities for the transition to a clean energy economy," he said, "and while the opportunities are enormous, many people still have questions about what clean energy means, how it impacts their lives, and what careers will emerge as a result.”

The lab’s primary program will be a one-year Building Maintenance Clean Facilities Technician certificate offered with Alfred State College, which is expected to begin in January.

I'Jaz Ja'ciel A look inside the new facility at Northland Workforce Training Center.

Officials say the training lab could also help prepare workers needed to install and maintain equipment as Western New York’s energy infrastructure ages.

Joe Kessler, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the New York Power Authority, said students will develop the skills they need while training with equipment they could encounter on the job.

“We have an aging infrastructure in Western New York and throughout the world on energy, and someone's going to have to install this, maintain it going forward," he said. "This lab is going to give people an opportunity to see that firsthand and have hands-on experience.”

Northland says it has provided technical training to more than 1,800 people since opening in 2018, with a 70% program completion rate and more than 80% of graduates placed into employment opportunities.

"Northland has solidified our position as one of the premier workforce development organizations in the country, and a critical asset that will be counted on to build diverse talent pipelines for both the advanced manufacturing and clean energy sectors for many years to come," Tucker said.

