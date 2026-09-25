NFTA celebrates 100 years of the Buffalo airport

From its beginning as Buffalo Municipal Airport in 1926 to the larger, more modern Buffalo Niagara International Airport travelers now recognize, there are 100 years of stories to be told from every gate, say Niagara Fronter Transportation Authority officials.

“This airport has witnessed generations of Western New Yorkers arriving, departing, reuniting, saying goodbye, celebrating, and beginning new chapters. The airport is not simply a transportation facility; it is a front door to our community and a gateway to the world,” said NFTA executive director Kimberley Minkel. “Over the past century, and even in the last 10 years, the airport has evolved dramatically. But our commitment to safety, service, and connecting people has remained constant.”

A Friday afternoon celebration was held on the second level of the airport terminal just outside Satterfield’s, a bar and grill located on a far end of the terminal. It’s named in honor of John Satterfield, the airport’s founder.

A highlight of the celebration was the opening of a time capsule sealed back in 1976 to mark the 50th anniversary of the airport. Minkel carefully removed contents including airport identification badges, maps of the terminal and runways in the 1970s, even a copy of the Buffalo Evening News from September 25, 1926, which reported that officials had gathered to open the airport.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News NFTA executive director Kimberley Minkel delivers opening remarks at a celebration of Buffalo Niagara International Airport's 100th anniversary, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.



The airport’s earliest leaders and advocates were honored for the vision, seeing the importance of building such a facility in Buffalo.

“I think today is a perfect testament to the depth and breadth of aviation history locally. We often think of ourselves as an industrial community, and at top of mind we think automotive and steel. But the truth is, we're an aviation community,” said Lindsey Lauren Visser, local historian and executive director of the Niagara Aerospace Museum. “The fact that we had an airport so early in our history, as compared to other parts of the country, the fact that we have the nation's oldest aero club is a testament to the fact that the people here recognized the potential of this new technology and they embraced it, and that story carried us through the 20th century.”

Visser noted that many big names in the history of aviation flew through Buffalo at one time or another, including Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, and Wiley Post.

Meanwhile, NFTA aviation director Johanne Jayaratne thought of the countless everyday individuals who passed through the airport over the past century.

“Every gate at the Buffalo Airport has a story. Every arrival and departure represents a person, a family, a business opportunity, or a new adventure,” he said. “From the small Buffalo Municipal Airport of 1926 to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport of today, the transformation has been remarkable. We remember and honor the pioneers who believed Buffalo needed an airport, and the generations since who have kept that vision moving forward.”

In addition to being founder of the Buffalo Municipal Airport, John Satterfield was also a president of the Aero Club of Buffalo, which sponsored the 1976 time capsule.

“Jack Prior was our previous president. A lot of you might recognize the name Prior Aviation. He commissioned this time capsule, and we have plans underway to commission another time capsule,” said Jeremy Chapman, the Aero Club of Buffalo’s current president. “I'm hoping the Aero Club will still be striving in another 50 and 100 years, so we can open it with you guys.”

Just a few objects to be included in the new time capsule were displayed, including the latest edition of the Buffalo News, NFTA Transit Police badges, a small teddy bear, various pieces of literature, and a penny.