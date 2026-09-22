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This nearby college was named a top-five public liberal arts college by US News & World Report

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
The Integrated Science Center at SUNY Geneseo in Geneseo, New York. This building officially opened in November 2006, and houses laboratories, classrooms, and offices for the departments of biology, physics and astronomy, chemistry, and the geological sciences.
Benjamin D. Esham
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Wikimedia Commons
The Integrated Science Center at SUNY Geneseo in Geneseo, New York. This building officially opened in November 2006, and houses laboratories, classrooms, and offices for the departments of biology, physics and astronomy, chemistry, and the geological sciences.

For the first time in its history, SUNY Geneseo landed among the national rankings of the US News & World Report.

And you'd have to scroll near the very top to see where it placed.

Geneseo ranked No. 5 for Best Public Liberal Arts College in the country according to the publication, which ranks colleges and universities across the nation in a wide range of categories.

The school also landed on the Best Value Schools list for National Liberal Arts Colleges, where it was the sole public institution across the 97 colleges recognized.

"This is an important recognition of the extraordinary academic community our students, faculty, and staff have built at Geneseo,” SUNY Geneseo President Melinda D. Treadwell said in a press release.

Four military schools — the United States Naval Academy, the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Air Force Academy, and Virginia Military Institute — were the only institutions to rank above Geneseo.

According to Geneseo, this is the first year the school was categorized among national liberal arts schools rather than within the Regional Universities — North category.
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