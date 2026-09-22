Kennedy, WNY manufacturers raise concerns over Canada tariffs

Congressman Tim Kennedy gathered city and county leaders and manufacturers at Northland Workforce Training Center on Tuesday, calling on President Donald Trump to end the escalating trade fight with Canada. Kennedy argued the region’s supply chains are too interconnected for the two countries to be treated like economic adversaries.

“These tariffs on Canada are having a direct negative impact on our community, on business, on growth, on jobs, and on the relationship that we have to our greatest ally and partner to the north,” Kennedy said.

That impact is already tangible for at least one local employer. Welded Tube USA manufactures steel pipe in Lackawanna and historically sourced steel from nearby Canadian mills. Plant Manager Steve Vanasky said the company has shifted some production to Canada to avoid retaliatory tariffs and, consequently, reduced its local workforce.

“We did have to cut our workforce because of the tariffs. We lost about 25 jobs," he said.

The Trump administration argues the tariffs are intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign metals. The White House has invoked national security in imposing tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

Canada responded earlier this month with counter-tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50% on $27.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel and aluminum products.

The Trump administration currently imposes 50% duties on many imported steel, aluminum and copper products, though rates and treatment vary by product and origin. Kennedy said his objection is specifically to the trade fight with Canada.

GTI Fabrication Engineering Manager Dan Yousett said the issue is more complicated than simply supporting or opposing tariffs. He said tariffs could make American manufacturers more competitive against lower-cost overseas production, but frequent changes in trade policy make it difficult for his company to price work.

“In theory, the tariffs long term should be good for business to bring business back to Buffalo, but the short-term churn makes it extremely difficult to quote a job,” Yousett said. “How do we know what to price a job at if we don't know what our costs are going to be when we get the order?”

Local leaders also warn the effects could outlast the tariffs themselves. Canada, meanwhile, is actively working to diversify its trade beyond the United States, including by expanding relationships in Europe and other markets. Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said if those new trade routes become established, Western New York could have a harder time winning that business back.

"There's no reason to have gone down this path, but it's reversible," Ryan said. "So, let's reverse it before our largest trading partner opens up brand new trade routes to the [European Union], to Asia, to South America, because once those trade routes are established, then they're not going to come back to be our buyers or our suppliers."

