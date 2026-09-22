Haudenosaunee history and culture find a place inside Highmark Stadium

Dotted along the walls of the new Highmark Stadium are art displays that tell the story of Western New York’s rich history and culture. Among them is a panel completed by Seneca Nation artist Caleb Abrams. The display aims to connect visitors and locals alike to the Haudenosaunee communities that call the region home.

"I really think that that understanding that we strive for is only possible through education, and education is an act of sharing. And I think that's what we are doing here," said Abrams.

As a filmmaker and visual artist, Caleb Abrams’ career has been spent telling the story of the Seneca people from its past to its present. That’s why he feels honored to have a six-panel art display in the new Highmark Stadium which combines art with factual info about everything from the geography of current Haudenosaunee territories, to cultural gifts like the sport of lacrosse.

"I think a lot of people have this vision of Native people, even here in the region, that we're something of the past, or that we only have so much," he said. "But we are vibrant people with with thriving communities. I mean that's why the map was so exciting for me because I think it's it's a way of just literally laying out for people where our communities are, and just how many communities are in the region."

The exhibit ends with a panel on the seventh-generation principle, a decision-making philosophy which is central in the Haudenosaunee’s Great Law of Peace.

"We should be making decisions based not on our needs today, but on the needs and benefits of those generations to come, seven generations in the future," explained Abrams. "This is a generation that you would never have the opportunity to meet, but we want to make sure that we are living and operating in ways that maintain the environment, our cultural teachings and our relationship with with all of creation."

Abrams’ display can be found on the stadium’s 300 level.