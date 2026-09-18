Tanker truck flips in downtown collision with SUV, non-life-threatening injuries to drivers

Broadway and Elm St. in downtown Buffalo saw a heavy emergency response for a crash between an SUV and a tanker truck. The latter overturned and ended upside down into a tree across the sidewalk.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday.

While the Buffalo Fire Department's Hazmat Team was called to the scene, first responders determined the tanker truck was carrying water. From the crash, the SUV had heavy front end and driver's side damage, while its rear end was resting against a traffic signal pole.

A police spokesman tells BTPM News that both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection of Broadway and Elm will remain closed as crews clean up the scene, with the overturned truck presenting the more difficult removal work.

No injuries to pedestrians were reported.