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Tanker truck flips in downtown collision with SUV, non-life-threatening injuries to drivers

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
An SUV and a tanker truck carrying water collided on Broadway and Elm St. in downtown Buffalo Friday, September 18, 2026 shortly before 11:00 a.m.
1 of 2  — Media (98).jpg
An SUV and a tanker truck carrying water collided on Broadway and Elm St. in downtown Buffalo Friday, September 18, 2026 shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM News
An SUV and a tanker truck carrying water collided on Broadway and Elm St. in downtown Buffalo Friday, September 18, 2026 shortly before 11:00 a.m.
2 of 2  — Media (99).jpg
An SUV and a tanker truck carrying water collided on Broadway and Elm St. in downtown Buffalo Friday, September 18, 2026 shortly before 11:00 a.m.
Ryan Zunner / BTPM News

Broadway and Elm St. in downtown Buffalo saw a heavy emergency response for a crash between an SUV and a tanker truck. The latter overturned and ended upside down into a tree across the sidewalk.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday.

While the Buffalo Fire Department's Hazmat Team was called to the scene, first responders determined the tanker truck was carrying water. From the crash, the SUV had heavy front end and driver's side damage, while its rear end was resting against a traffic signal pole.

A police spokesman tells BTPM News that both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intersection of Broadway and Elm will remain closed as crews clean up the scene, with the overturned truck presenting the more difficult removal work.

No injuries to pedestrians were reported.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

Hailing from Kenmore, N.Y. and a graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner