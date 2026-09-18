Hamburg man arrested for possessing, disseminating Child Sexual Abuse Material
A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police on Thursday for possessing and disseminating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
Seth Powell, 22, was charged with a Class D felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child and a Class E Felony of possessing a sexual performance by a child.
He was remanded to Erie County Holding Center where he awaits a hearing on Sept. 21.
State Police ask that anyone with information on Powell contact police at 585-344-6200.