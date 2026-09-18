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Hamburg man arrested for possessing, disseminating Child Sexual Abuse Material

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 18, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police on Thursday for possessing and disseminating Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Seth Powell, 22, was charged with a Class D felony of promoting a sexual performance by a child and a Class E Felony of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He was remanded to Erie County Holding Center where he awaits a hearing on Sept. 21.

State Police ask that anyone with information on Powell contact police at 585-344-6200.
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