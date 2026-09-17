Lead found above state threshold in thousands of New York school water outlets

Across New York State, 42% of school buildings — more than 1,900 schools — reported at least one drinking or cooking outlet above the state threshold of 5 parts per billion, with more than 12,000 outlets exceeding that level, according to a new report.

“Get The Lead Out New York,” released by the Environment America Research & Policy Center and the New York Public Interest Research Group, analyzed the most recent testing results reported to the state by 4,514 public schools and BOCES locations. Affected fixtures include sinks used for cooking and food preparation, drinking fountains and ice machines.

But researchers are also concerned about outlets where lead is detected below the state threshold. David Masur, senior advocate for Environment America, said those outlets can still pose a risk to children.

“The 5 parts per billion standard is somewhat of a problem in that it still allows lead contamination between 1 and 5 parts per billion," he said. "If lead is unsafe at any level, that lead contamination should be unacceptable as well.”

The report found several Western New York counties reporting especially high rates:



Chautauqua County: 50 of 63 schools — 79.4% — had at least one drinking or cooking outlet above the state’s 5 ppb threshold. 616 of 3,140 outlets, or 19.6%, exceeded the threshold, the second-highest outlet rate statewide.

Orleans County: 10 of 14 schools — 71.4% — had at least one outlet above 5 ppb. 89 of 1,257 outlets, or 7.1%, exceeded the threshold.

Erie County: 142 of 202 schools — 70.3% — had at least one outlet above 5 ppb. 1,494 of 14,061 outlets, or 10.6%, exceeded the threshold.

Allegany County: 8 of 13 schools — 61.5% — had at least one outlet above the threshold. 90 of 969 outlets, or 9.3%, exceeded 5 ppb.

Niagara County: 32 of 52 schools — 61.5% — had at least one affected outlet. 223 of 3,662 outlets, or 6.1%, exceeded the threshold.

Cattaraugus County: 19 of 33 schools — 57.6% — had at least one outlet above 5 ppb. 187 of 2,331 outlets, or 8.0%, exceeded the threshold.

Genesee County: 8 of 16 schools — 50% — had at least one affected outlet. 47 of 1,118 outlets, or 4.2%, exceeded 5 ppb.

Wyoming County: 3 of 10 schools — 30% — had at least one outlet above the threshold. 33 of 624 outlets, or 5.3%, exceeded 5 ppb.

The Erie County Water Authority has set a goal of removing all remaining lead service lines by the end of 2027, with residents, private schools and daycare centers being asked to provide water samples for testing.

But advocates say removing lead service lines won't necessarily eliminate potential sources of lead inside school buildings.

Masur said lead found in schools often comes from fixtures and plumbing inside the building, rather than the service line bringing water from outside.

“Most school buildings are not attached to lead service lines," he said. "The lead is coming from the components behind the walls in the building, soldering and pipes, gauges, screens and even the drinking fountain components themselves.”

The report recommends lowering the state threshold from 5 to 1 ppb, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and requiring lead-capturing filters on taps used for drinking, cooking and beverage preparation.

Masur said the state must now act on what years of testing have shown.

“What we're calling for is a pivot towards prevention. Up to now, we've been testing, which is about collecting data and knowing the scale and scope of the problem," he said. "Let's just implement the fix and work on prevention so we can protect our kids."