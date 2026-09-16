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'Tradition and trend': Indigenous Fashion Show returns to Seneca Niagara in November

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published September 16, 2026 at 3:44 PM EDT
From left to right: Kehala Smith, Seneca Gaming CEO Kevin Nephew, Seneca Nation First Lady Nicole Seneca and Karlene Familo.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
From left to right: Kehala Smith, Seneca Gaming CEO Kevin Nephew, Seneca Nation First Lady Nikki Seneca and Karlene Familo.

New York City and LA may be what you picture when you think about fashion shows. But in November for the fourth year in a row, Niagara Falls and the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will host a runway showcasing Indigenous designers and models.

"I'm used to making ribbon skirts and dresses for longhouse, for competitive smoke dancing, and for my beadwork," said Karlene Familo of the Seneca Nation, whose first public display was at a previous iteration of the event. "So I was like, 'I can do something more. I'm gonna try it.'"

Familo saw the Indigenous Fashion Show at the casino as an opportunity to push the boundaries of her creative talents. She’ll be one of 16 Indigenous designers from across North America that will have her original work walk down the runway November 21.

Seneca Gaming CEO Kevin Nephew said when he became the first nation member to lead the company, he knew their properties could be more than a place of business.

"Part of what we need to do is is honor our cultures, and especially our Indigenous culture," he said. "And it's a way to bring awareness, education, and it's just not about our resorts and casinos. When we're able to broaden that into fashion it's just a great opportunity."

Kehala Smith, who is Tuscarora, often upcycles old materials and finds ways to use fabrics created by herself or other Indigenous creatives.

Along with Familo, she was just in New York City for their Indigenous Fashion Week.

"I started off my show with doing the women's dance, and my husband was singing for me just to showcase where we started. We still honor our women," said Smith. "We're still practicing our ways, our language, our songs, our dances, and then I went into contemporary art and clothing. That's how I like to honor from where tradition meets trend."

Organizers say the Indigenous Fashion Show is a great opportunity for non-Native audiences to learn about contemporary Native culture.

The night will also feature a performance by Snotty Nose Rez Kids, a Juno Award-winning hip hop duo who hail from Haisla First Nation.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

Hailing from Kenmore, N.Y. and a graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner