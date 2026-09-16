Like it or not, release of I LOVE NY's first Fall Foliage Report signals summer's end

For those of you trying to hold on to every last gasp of summer — brace yourselves.

I LOVE NY put together New York State’s first Fall Foliage Report of the season Wednesday.

Each Wednesday, through the season, more than 100 volunteers around the state send in their expected color conditions for the coming weekend.

I LOVE NY defines "peak" as the best overall appearance the foliage will have during the season, taking into account color transition, brilliance, and leaf droppage.

Several areas in the Adirondacks will have the most significant change this weekend, including Long Lake, Lake Pleasant and Old Forge. Utica will also have some significant foliage change this weekend.

How about Buffalo? The I Love NY Map shows most of WNY still in the green and unchanged, with one small dot of yellow along the Erie County/Niagara County border.