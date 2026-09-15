Trees, please: DEC seeks community photos for Arbor Day poster contest

The state Department of Environmental Conservation extended an olive branch to local photographers and artists Tuesday, seeking original artwork and photographs that captures "the power and beauty of trees."

The winning image will be featured on the state's 2027 Arbor Day poster.

“Arbor Day provides an ideal opportunity to promote the planting of trees to benefit our communities and make strides toward our goal of 25 million trees by 2033,” Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a release. “Through this poster contest, New Yorkers are encouraged to share inspiring photography and artwork that highlight the beauty and importance of trees and how they enhance our communities.”

The theme for the contest is "Trees for Vibrant Communities," and submissions will be accepted until Nov. 10.

For more information on how to enter and complete contest rules, visit the DEC's website.