Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Buffalo with music, scholarships and focus on the future

Tuesday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, with the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York kicking off its annual celebration at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

The council, which hosted the event for the 16th year, traces its roots to conversations held at the downtown library about creating an organization dedicated to preserving culture, honoring heritage and inspiring future generations.

Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York President Casimiro Rodriguez said this year's theme, "Unidos somos más — Together, we are more," reflects what the community can accomplish collectively.

"It is who we are and what we can accomplish when we stand together. Our strength in our families, our young people, our elders, our educators, our businesses, our community organizations, and the many friends and partners who stand with us," he said.

The event featured a performance from the Tony Award-winning production, "Buena Vista Social Club," which is currently playing at Shea's Performing Arts Center through Sept. 19. Cast members Karmine Alers and Mauro Castillo performed "Silencio" and "Candela," two songs from the production, which features English dialogue and songs sung in Spanish.

But beyond the music and festivities, council leaders say the focus is also on making sure that culture and history are carried forward. Niagara District Common Council Member David Rivera said that lesson started with his own parents.

“One of the things they instilled in me was never forget where you came from, your culture, your heritage. Share it with your children and your grandchildren," he said.

That effort is now taking physical shape on Niagara Street, where the council is developing the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute. State and council officials have described the center as the first of its kind in upstate New York. The roughly $30 million project has drawn support from dozens of funding sources, including $7 million in state capital funding announced in 2025 to help complete construction.

“It's a change maker for our community. It's going to cover arts, culture, heritage, history, workforce development, health—you name it. We're going to have it in that institute," Rodriguez said.

Education was another focus Tuesday, as three scholarship recipients were recognized.

Sofia Martinez and Melissa Aragon Vasquez were named recipients of the new Pathways to Prosperity scholarship, launched this year through a partnership with SUNY Erie Community College. Buffalo State University junior Christina Glover received the Ralph R. Hernandez Bilingual Education Scholarship and says education is an investment that extends beyond the individual.

“There is no better way to invest in our community than to teach someone else," she said. "The only way you can do that is by learning. Learn yourself and then share with your community, because an investment today will pay off dividends tomorrow."

Rodriguez said the Cultural Institute also plans to partner with the University at Buffalo, Buffalo State University, SUNY Erie Community College and Empire State University on a Teacher Leadership Academy aimed at encouraging middle and high school students to pursue teaching careers.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs through Oct. 15, with events and programs planned throughout Western New York.