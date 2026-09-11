Remembrance, community service highlight September 11 at Buffalo’s Naval and Military Park

It was a mix of community service and solemn remembrance at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“Here at the Naval Park, we're custodians of the American story. We serve our veterans, we serve our community by always acting to honor, inspire, to educate, and preserve. And today, one of the things we're preserving is the memory of all of those who lost their lives,” said the park’s president and chief executive officer Brian Luallen.

The naval park was closed to the public Friday to allow volunteers from three businesses – National Grid, Highmark, and M&T – to spend the morning carrying out various projects including paining portions of the ships, sanding and re-staining the rails along the walkway, and cleaning up around the landscaping.

“Whatever the staff here needs us to do, we roll up our sleeves and pitch in every year. It feels great to be out here helping to preserve the legacy of the ships and the people who've served," said National Grid spokesman David Bertola.

Many of those volunteers took a break to attend the ceremony, held at the park's Vietnam memorial, where speakers reflected on the tragedy of 9/11 and its legacy, which included later military actions in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and Mo Sumbundu, representative of Governor Kathy Hochul’s office in Buffalo, were among those offering remarks. Leaders from the Buffalo Police and Fire Departments also spoke. But the keynote addresses were reserved for two individuals with key military connections.

Captain Matthew Walter, Commander of the U.S. Coast Guard, Eastern Great Lakes, reminded the audience that after the attacks, bridges and tunnels were closed, and air traffic was quickly grounded. The only way to get on and off Manhattan was by water. The Coast Guard and other boat operators played a critical role in moving people, especially the injured.

“Their efforts moved a half million civilians, our neighbors. More people were transported by water that day than in 1940, when the Allied troops were evacuated from France,” Walter said.

Following Walter was Jeffrey Elder, currently a Niagara County Legislator and a 26-year Air Force veteran. He also happened to be part of the crew of Air Force One on the day of the 9/11 attacks.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News A wreath placed at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park during a remembrance ceremony on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

“There were so many things that were going on in the country, but we did not concern ourselves with what was happening with the red. We didn't concern what was happening with the blue. We were all concerned about what was happening with the red, white, and blue. We were Americans, and we came together,” he said.

Then president George W. Bush began September 11, 2001 visiting a second-grade classroom in Sarasota, Florida. Once briefed of the events unfolding at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, he boarded Air Force One and got to work on a national response.

During his address, Elder spoke of his observations of the president. He recalled how he would usually climb the stairs to board Air Force One, turn and wave to people, and then board. This time, he walked aboard with what Elder described as a determined look in his face.

Speaking one on one with BTPM News, Elder recalled the confidence it gave the entire crew.

“We all had a job to do that day,” he said. “It was something that was new to us because nothing like this had ever happened. So, the things that we were doing, we were doing on the fly. But we made sure that our crew came together and did our job immaculately.”

The jobs performed by members of the military, by firefighters, by police officers, and everyday people were recalled as part of the Naval Park ceremony.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner Daniel Pizarro spoke of how the day of the attack and the weeks that followed changed the way firefighting is conducted.

“As we learned, a lot slower than we should have, that same smoke that killed so many first responders and helpers in the coming years, we found that same carcinogen, that same issue, that hazard is found at every fire,” Pizarro said. “Cancer in this profession used to be a sign of bad luck. Now it's filed under occupational risk, and thankfully, that's something that we can measure and reduce, and we actively are doing. That change, though, came at a cost. That cost was paid by the people at Ground Zero that day and the years to come.”

Representatives of the businesses which provided volunteers for the service day were also afforded a chance to speak at the ceremony. Two of them are veterans, including Cindy Eddy of Highmark. She served four years in the U.S. Army including a tour for Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Eddy recalled the response of Americans in the days after the attacks, using terms including courage, selflessness, and resilience. She says those traits continue to aspire people connected to the military community.

“Days like today remind us that remembrance is not just looking back. It's also about honoring those that we lost through service to others and a shared commitment to strengthening our communities,” Eddy said.