Local events planned to mark 25th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

As the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks Friday, numerous memorial services and special events were planned in Western New York.

These are some of the events happening that were shared with BPTM News...

In Buffalo, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., a remembrance will be held on the Scajaquada Expressway pedestrian bridge, continuing a tradition that began in 2003. First responders from the Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department and American Medical Response will join active-duty members of the military, veterans and community members to remember the 2,977 lives lost on 9/11 while honoring those who serve today.

Organizers note there is an ongoing effort to rename that bridge “The 9/11 Heroes Bridge” to remember the 343 New York City firefighters and 71 New York City police officers who were among those killed on the day of the attacks.

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Beginning at 10 a.m., the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park will host a day of volunteerism, during which employees from National Grid, Highmark and M&T will participate in activities including painting the park’s historic ships.

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In the Town of Clarence, a memorial service will be held Friday evening, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8445 Greiner Rd.

That program will feature a reflection by volunteer firefighter Greg Woodruff of his experiences at Ground Zero in New York City. Clarence Town Supervisor Patrick Casilio will read the names of local first responders who traveled to New York to assist with the massive recovery operation. Congressman Nick Langworthy will also offer remarks on the anniversary of the attacks, and Pastor Steve Beigner will deliver what is titled “Letting the Legacy of 9/11 Change Us.”

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Niagara University will host a remembrance ceremony on campus, sponsored by its Veterans Services Office, beginning at 9:04 a.m. at the flagpole located between Alumni Chapel and Glynn Hall (formerly St. Vincent Hall). The ceremony is open to the public.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti will deliver the keynote address, discussing changes to homeland security and law enforcement practices since Sept. 11, 2001.

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A remembrance being held in North Tonawanda will begin Friday and continue through Sunday. The Erie Niagara Sunrise Exchange Club will set up a solemn formation of 1,200 full size flags at the 9/11 Memorial Healing Field in Gratwick Park. On Friday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continuing through 4:30 p.m., the names of those who died on 9/11 will be read. A musical performance will follow at 5:30 p.m., and then the opening ceremony honoring first responders.

On Saturday, the Red Blazer Men’s Chorus will perform beginning at 1:30 p.m., with a ceremony honoring military and America’s 250th birthday following at 2:30 p.m. Tom Pearson, who was at the Pentagon on the day of the attacks, will serve as the keynote speaker.

On Sunday, a musical performance will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a closing ceremony honoring veterans and America 250 at 10 a.m. Maureen Casey, Deputy Police Commissioner of the New York Police Department during 9/11, will be the keynote speaker.

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In Chautauqua County, a 9/11 remembrance will be held at noon on the front steps of the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville. The public may attend, and the event will stream on the county’s YouTube channel.

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At the request of Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo and Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, local houses of worship are asked to ring their bells Friday morning at 9:59 a.m. and 10:28 a.m., the moments the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed.

(These are events forwarded to BTPM in advance of Friday. Check your local municipal website for additional events that may be happening in your area.)