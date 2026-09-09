Investigation underway following fatal hit-and-run on I-90

New York State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed one person that occurred sometime during the night Tuesday into Wednesday.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers out of Dunkirk located a disabled vehicle and deceased person around mile marker 463 westbound on I-90 in the town of Sheridan.

According to a press release, troopers have located a suspect vehicle that left the scene, although no other information has been provided.

Troopers advise motorists to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.