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Investigation underway following fatal hit-and-run on I-90

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 9, 2026 at 9:12 AM EDT
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New York State Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed one person that occurred sometime during the night Tuesday into Wednesday.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, troopers out of Dunkirk located a disabled vehicle and deceased person around mile marker 463 westbound on I-90 in the town of Sheridan.

According to a press release, troopers have located a suspect vehicle that left the scene, although no other information has been provided.

Troopers advise motorists to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.
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