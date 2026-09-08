Tributes pour in for Andy "The Butcher" Williams

Buffalo musician and pro wrestler Andy Williams died Saturday at age 48, after collapsing following a wrestling match in Pennsylvania, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Both his music and pro wrestling careers gained him wide acclaim and respect within each industry.

In 1998, Williams helped form Every Time I Die, the Buffalo metalcore band that became a leading force in the genre. In 2019, the group was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. Buffalo Music Hall of Fame President Anthony Casuccio recalled seeing Williams perform onstage while presenting the band with a lifetime achievement award.

“He was very in tune with the music and with his body. It was really fun for me to watch him," Casuccio said.

After Every Time I Die disbanded in 2022, Williams continued making music with Buffalo metal band Atomic Rule.

Williams began wrestling professionally before eventually becoming known as “The Butcher.” In 2019, he made his All Elite Wrestling debut alongside fellow Buffalo-area wrestler and longtime friend Jesse Guilmette, “The Blade.” Together, The Butcher and the Blade became a tag team featured nationally by AEW. It was just one of many wrestling promotions the duo would work for over the years.

AEW and several of its wrestlers have posted tributes to Williams following his death.

"A trailblazing musician with Every Time I Die and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring. Our condolences go out to Williams’ family, friends and fans," AEW said in a statement.

Empire State Wrestling also shared condolences to Williams' loved ones while recounting his character and career.

ESW also remembered Williams for his character outside the ring. In a statement to BTPM, the promotion described him as one of the “kindest, friendliest and nicest people” its members had encountered and said his positivity made him “universally loved and respected."

“He was also proud to represent his Buffalo roots everywhere he went through wrestling and music,” the statement said. “Andy was truly a special person and we, along with the Buffalo wrestling community [as] a whole, will miss him dearly.”

ESW extended condolences to Williams’ partner, Hana, as well as his family, friends, former bandmates, wrestling peers and fans.

Wrestling journalist and former Grapplers Anonymous trainer Brandon Thurston first crossed paths with Williams years earlier in North Tonawanda.

“There would be backyard wrestling and Lord knows what else, and this would be where we first crossed paths," said Thurston. who has also worked previously with ESW. "I'm pretty sure he power-bombed me and slammed me onto like a stack of mattresses."

Years later, the two would cross paths again at Grapplers Anonymous. Thurston said Williams’ decision to pursue professional wrestling was rooted in a passion he'd carried since childhood.

"He was one of the people who knew about wrestling from Japan and Mexico, and that's in my experience of training people and talking to people about wrestling, that's pretty rare," he said. "He was just a hardcore wrestling fan, I guess, and when you're that degree of hardcore wrestling fan, not many people let it go.”

Williams remained closely identified with Buffalo throughout both careers. During Every Time I Die's 2019 Hall of Fame induction, he thanked the city for supporting the band.

“All I want to say is we're from an awesome city,” Williams said. “This city's been here for us for 21 years, and I'm stoked that we're here for you guys.”