E-bike injuries among local children see dramatic rise, calls for stricter guidelines

Medical professionals and local officials are raising concerns with the increase in e-bike and e-scooter injuries they are seeing among children in Western New York.

According to Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo, just 10 patients were treated for injuries sustained while operating e-bikes in 2024. So far in 2026, that number stands at 114.

"E-bikes are becoming increasingly common for transportation and recreation, including among young people," said Dr. Dori Marshall, chief medical officer at Golisano Children’s Hospital. "But they are not simply faster bicycles. They are heavier, travel at significantly higher speeds, and when a rider crashes, the injuries are much more serious."

Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo As e-bike popularity has risen in recent years, so has accidents among children.

Assemblyman Pat Burke, a South Buffalo Democrat, knows all too well how serious those injuries can be. He revealed that his son was recently involved in an e-bike crash, and spent four days receiving care at the hospital.

"When it happens to your kid, you don't need statistics to tell you how serious this is. I saw it with my own two eyes. My wife saw it. We lived it,” Burke said. “But then you see these numbers and you realize this isn't just what happened to our family. This is happening to families across Western New York, and we need to do something about it. Now."

Burke is proposing legislation that would make helmet requirements for young e-bike riders stronger, and mandate clearer safety warnings and information at the point of sale.

Current state law requires all e-bike operators to be at least 16 years of age, and places speed restrictions on classes of bikes which also include some geographic restrictions. Those who are 16 and 17 years-old currently are not required to wear a helmet if the e-bike travels under 20 miles per hour.

"Injuries sustained from these e-bikes are more severe than traditional bicycles and more akin to motorcycle injuries; they may be life-threatening or even life-ending,” Dr. Andrew Nordin, medical director of Golisano’s ACS Level I Pediatric Trauma Center, said. “The frequency and severity of these injuries underscores the importance of thoughtful, evidence-based safety standards for young riders."