© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo Bills announce captains for 2026 season

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday six players will be designated captains for the 2026 season.

Quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Terrel Bernard — the two lone captains each of the past two seasons — will retain their "C" patches under new coach Joe Brady.

Joining them are tight end Dawson Knox, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and defensive back/special teams specialist Sam Franklin, Jr.

The Bills begin their season Sunday, Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff