Buffalo Bills announce captains for 2026 season

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday six players will be designated captains for the 2026 season.

Quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Terrel Bernard — the two lone captains each of the past two seasons — will retain their "C" patches under new coach Joe Brady.

Joining them are tight end Dawson Knox, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and defensive back/special teams specialist Sam Franklin, Jr.

The Bills begin their season Sunday, Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.