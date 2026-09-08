12- and 13-year-olds can hunt deer in Erie County in a few weeks. Here's how to prepare

In just a few weeks, 12- and 13-year-olds will be able to hunt deer using firearms and crossbows in Erie County for the first time. The county was the last to opt in upstate to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s pilot program earlier this summer.

However, DEC Regional Wildlife Biologist Ryan Rockefeller says families who are interested should start preparing for the season now and understand the rules they must follow — including child supervision.

“A youth that's 12 or 13 can go out, with a firearm [or bow] accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or mentor who's 21-years-old or older and has at least three years' experience,” Rockefeller told BTPM.

In addition to the experience and age requirements, the mentor must have a signed permission form for the child. Both the child and adult must have valid hunting licenses.

However, the child isn’t eligible for a license until they complete a hunter education course, which is required of every first-time hunter in New York state. Rockefeller says this is why it’s essential to start planning now, as these classes are popular and fill up fast in the fall.

“There's online courses, there's in-person courses that folks can sign up for,” Rockefeller said. “This is the busy time, especially in the fall, for those courses. So, it can be difficult. So, I encourage folks to get on it early to find a course that's available.”

While hunting, both the child and mentor must wear fluorescent clothing, can only hunt deer, and must remain on the ground.

In Western New York, the regular bowhunting season begins Oct. 1 and the regular firearms season begins Nov. 21. There is also a special big game youth hunt weekend Oct. 10 through 12.

For more about youth big game hunting in New York, including eligibility, licenses and seasons, click here.