Erie County passes youth hunting law via super-majority, overrides Poloncarz veto

Legislators have passed an Erie County hunting law, overriding a recent veto by County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The local law opts Erie County into a State measure passed years ago which allows big-game hunting for 12- and 13-year-olds with a mentor’s supervision.

County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo says the county is well prepared, and she’s confident in the education process for teenagers to get hunting licenses.

“The education is extensive and intensive. They don't take it lightly. It is hours and hours upon studying courses, passing the tests," she said. "I actually think it makes the county safer when we have more youth that are trained properly on how to handle firearms, that they're out there learning how to do these things the right way.”

Taisha St. Jean-Tarde is one of three county legislators to vote against the law. The county needs stricter requirements for safety training, she said.

“They need to learn everything and anything, have tons of hours. And most importantly, I think they should have more of a senior person with them as their mentor," St. Jean-Tarde said. "I know it's, I believe, 21 (years old). I would love to see someone more senior with them who've done it for decades.”

The only other county not to have passed the state measure is Rockland County.

There have been enough examples of the practice working to inspire confidence, Lorigo said, pointing to the thousands of teenagers who already have been hunting around New York without incident.