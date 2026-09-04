Vehicle crashes into Duty Free Shop at Rainbow Bridge Plaza

Niagara Falls Police and first responders remained on the scene of a pickup truck crashing into the Duty Free Shop on the US side of the Rainbow Bridge Friday afternoon.

According to information released a Niagara Falls city spokesman, the occupants of the vehicle, a family from Massachusetts, were preparing to cross the bridge into Canada. The driver was instructed by US Customs officers to change lanes and while attempting to do so, the driver pressed on the gas pedal, driving the vehicle into the shop building.

A female employee was struck, and transported to ECMC in Buffalo where she remained under evaluation. Her condition was not immediately known.

The family which occupied the truck remained on scene and, according to the spokesman, was cooperating with investigators, who were determining if the crash was accidental or may have been a medical issue.

The bridge was closed to traffic heading into Canada for most of the afternoon but was reopened shortly after 4 p.m.