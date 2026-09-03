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Two die in Buffalo crash fleeing West Seneca police in reported stolen vehicle

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 3, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
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A reported stolen vehicle crashed on the streets of Buffalo early Thursday morning while fleeing West Seneca police, resulting in the death of two occupants.

According to the West Seneca Police Department, officers located a vehicle reported stolen from the Town of Amherst just after midnight in the area of Potters Road and Slade Avenue.

When attempting to stop the vehicle, it fled, leading officers on a pursuit the continued onto I-90 and I-190 before culminating in a crash into a building at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and George Street in the City of Buffalo.

Five occupants of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals, with two later pronounced dead.

No information was provided by West Seneca police regarding the age or identity of the occupants, however, the Buffalo News reported a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male died.
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