Ontario breaks ground on Ring of Fire Road

A project to link highly desirable minerals in Ontario to the facilities that can process them is now underway with what is being called the Ring of Fire.

During celebrations marking the groundbreaking of construction on the Marten Falls Community Access Road, Premier Doug Ford addressed the government’s plans and its stance against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats.

Joined by Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum and Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Development Minister Greg Rickford, Ford emphasized that the project’s start was a major milestone in unlocking the region’s economic potential through natural resources.

The project is part of the Ring of Fire Road Delivery Plan, aimed at providing all-season road access to the region, improving access to goods and services and connecting critical minerals with processing and refining facilities in Southern Ontario.

Five years ahead of schedule, construction of the road is a major part of the province’s commitment to unlocking the “Ring of Fire,” a mining development in Northern Ontario that is part of the world’s largest boreal forest. The area is rich in critical minerals, including titanium, nickel, copper and platinum. International investors, including Australian-based company Wyloo Metals, have plans for a 2027 mining site in the region.

At the event, Ford said the development is part of protecting the province against economic attacks from Trump.

“We’re delivering on our promise to protect Ontario and stand up to President Trump by unlocking the Ring of Fire,” Ford said. “Today is about connecting communities, through modern legacy infrastructure, to improved health, social and economic futures.”

The initiative is being developed in partnership with First Nations communities in the region, which Ford acknowledged for their collaboration.

“Developing the corridor to shared prosperity starts with relationships, partnerships and leadership, and that leadership remains on full display with Marten Falls and partnering First Nations in the Ring of Fire region,” said Minister Rickford.

The first stage of development will include clearing trees, setting up a work camp and creating access to sites along the planned route. The road will span 184 kilometers to a region currently accessible only by air and seasonal roads.

The project is part of Ontario’s $31 billion investment in building and repairing highways, roads and bridges across the province and is expected to be completed in 2031.

