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Tornado Watch in effect for all of WNY

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 2, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Tornado Watch for all eight counties of Western New York until 11 p.m. A watch means conditions that could allow a tornado to form are possible.

According to NWS, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rainfall are expected today through tonight. Some storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail, respectively. A tornado or two and localized flash flooding are possible.

The Tornado Watch extends beyond Western New York into Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, Livingston, Cayuga, Jefferson, Oswego, and Lewis Counties.
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