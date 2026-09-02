Marathon charity baseball, softball game will support mental health in WNY

An around the clock, week-long baseball and softball tournament is coming to Western New York — all to support a good cause.

Modeled after the 11-Day Power Play hockey tournament which raises funds for cancer research, the 7th Inning Stretch will raise money for mental health services and support organizations.

Co-founder Jeffrey Walker said the first 7th Inning Stretch scheduled for next August will seek to make mental healthcare centers more welcoming and comfortable for patients.

"It's doom and gloom. You walk in there, everything's gray. There's some furniture broken upstairs. There's some appliances broken, and I think that's our first initiative," said Walker, whose fiancé Kim's mental health treatment inspired the start of the foundation. "The first year we're going to get colors on those walls. We're going to get pictures on those walls. So when you walk into BryLin, you're not doom and gloom. There is hope for you to get better."

There will be age divisions from under 14 all the way into adults and co-ed. The majority of games will be played at Frontier High School’s athletic complex from August 14-21 of 2027, before shifting to Sahlen Field on the final day.

Buffalo Bisons President Mike Buczkowski said pro sports teams have a history of supporting physical health causes, and the need for mental health support is as important as ever.

"A lot of sports teams support cancer initiatives, and it's said that almost everybody has been touched by cancer," said Buczkowski. "And I think now almost everybody has been touched by mental health and mental health issues."

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support several Western New York mental health organizations including BryLin, Horizon Health Services and Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Team and volunteer registration is expected to begin in the spring. Players that are interested will have to raise a certain amount of money to qualify for entry. More information can be found on the 7th Inning Stretch website.