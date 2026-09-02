Halftime performer for inaugural game at Highmark Stadium announced

Highmark Stadium will kick off in style on Sept. 17, when Josh Allen, James Cook and the Buffalo Bills host the star-studded Detroit Lions, with the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The halftime show will feature some star power as well.

With the help of former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Amazon Prime announced the band OneRepublic will perform as part of the NFL on Prime Thursday night broadcast.

We’re breaking news guys now!



The @BuffaloBills and @NFLonPrime are bringing OneRepublic to Highmark Stadium to play the halftime show at the opener on 9/17 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4nYSmahvO — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) September 2, 2026

Fitzpatrick made the announcement alongside fellow podcast host and Amazon Prime analyst Andrew Whitworth.

Formed in 2002, Grammy-nominated OneRepublic was formed in Colorado Springs and is known for songs such as "Counting Stars," "I Ain't Worried" and "Apologize."