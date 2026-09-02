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Halftime performer for inaugural game at Highmark Stadium announced

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:31 PM EDT
Frontman Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performing with the band and the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks on August 26, 2019.
Wikimedia Commons
Frontman Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performing with the band and the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks on August 26, 2019.

Highmark Stadium will kick off in style on Sept. 17, when Josh Allen, James Cook and the Buffalo Bills host the star-studded Detroit Lions, with the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The halftime show will feature some star power as well.

With the help of former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Amazon Prime announced the band OneRepublic will perform as part of the NFL on Prime Thursday night broadcast.

Fitzpatrick made the announcement alongside fellow podcast host and Amazon Prime analyst Andrew Whitworth.

Formed in 2002, Grammy-nominated OneRepublic was formed in Colorado Springs and is known for songs such as "Counting Stars," "I Ain't Worried" and "Apologize."
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