Ford to pay $2.3 million to settle ethnic harassment charge at Hamburg plant

Ford Motor Company has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations of race and national origin harassment that was said to have occurred at the company’s Buffalo Stamping Plant in Hamburg, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Wednesday.

According to the EEOC, an investigation found reasonable cause to believe Ford employees were targeting Black, Native American, Hispanic and other workers of various national or ethnic origins through graffiti left in several areas including break rooms and restrooms.

These are violations of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which forbids discrimination, including harassment, of someone based on their race and national origin.

The EEOC said it and Ford entered a pre-litigation conciliation process, which resulted in the settlement.

Arlean Nieto, acting director of the EEOC’s New York District, issued the following statement: “We appreciate Ford’s cooperation throughout this process and the proactive steps taken to improve conditions at the facility during the investigation. Their willingness to engage constructively demonstrates a genuine commitment to fostering a workplace free of discrimination.

“While the EEOC stands fully prepared to enforce Title VII by any means necessary, we are always encouraged when an employer chooses to work with us in conciliation. This approach allows the agency to secure meaningful relief for workers, strengthen accountability, and help prevent future discrimination without the need for litigation.”

The Buffalo News reported two hourly workers represented by United Auto Workers were fired as a result of the investigation and settlement. The report also indicates the president and chairman of UAW Local 897 acknowledged the issue and that the union cooperated with the company and EEOC to resolve the matter.

