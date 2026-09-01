© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Seneca police chief accused of sexual assault in civil lawsuit

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 1, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
Brian Cosgrove was appointed chief of the West Seneca Police Department in 2024.
Town of West Seneca
Brian Cosgrove was appointed chief of the West Seneca Police Department in 2024. He has been with the department for more than 20 years.

West Seneca Police Chief Brian Cosgrove has been named in a civil lawsuit filed in Erie County Supreme Court by a woman who accuses the chief of raping her in a hotel room during a conference in Atlanta last year.

Cosgrove and other members of the West Seneca Police Department were sent by the town to the National Co-Responder Conference in June of 2025, meant to provide education to police, fire, EMS and human services professionals on responding to behavioral health crises.

A report from the Atlanta Police Department obtained by BTPM News details the allegations made to law enforcement that month. The woman, who is described as a crisis intervention person from Western New York, often works alongside law enforcement and was in Atlanta for the same conference.

Atlanta Police note statements and evidence, such as text messages, photographs, GPS information, forensic phone analysis and interviews with the woman and her husband were presented to the Fulton County District Attorney, who declined to prosecute.

"The allegations made against Chief Cosgrove are very serious. The Atlanta Police Department investigated this matter and the Chief was cleared of any wrongdoing. Throughout the process, the Town of West Seneca followed the advice of our town attorney," said West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson. "I respect the accuser’s right to pursue whatever means are available."

The woman told police that she had "blacked out" sometime in the evening of the alleged incident, which included a social outing with Cosgrove to a comedy show, and later to a hotel bar joined by another member of the West Seneca Police Department. She said she awoke the following day with different clothes on and injuries to her pubic area, with memories of the night slowly coming back.

"The accuser, Chief Cosgrove, and the public deserve a thorough and timely resolution to this case," said Dickson. "I expect that at the conclusion, the Town of West Seneca will be found to have acted appropriately."
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff