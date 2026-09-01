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Josh Allen is getting into the content game with new production studio

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 1, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
Josh Allen Bills
Adrian Kraus
/
AP Photo
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a frequent star of the team's social media videos — be they serious or comedy.

Now he's taking his presence in media to another level, launching his own venture, Out of Pocket Studios, according to Variety.

According to the report, Allen will have a hands-on role regarding the projects his venture backs, serving as CEO and as an executive producer on all work.

Day-to-day operations of the company will be handled by Lindsey Cohen, who joins as president of strategy and operations after stints at Meadowlark Media and DAZN.

Upcoming projects from Out of Pocket include "America's Tailgate" — a TV special expected to air on CBS this Labor Day — along with a weekly football analysis show titled "NFL Play Action" and a documentary covering heroism during the 2022 blizzard titled "The Buffalo Miracle."
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