Kennedy pushes Social Security 2100 Act as retirement trust fund faces 2032 shortfall

Congressman Tim Kennedy is among several House Democrats urging Congress to pass legislation that would expand Social Security benefits and require the wealthiest Americans to pay more into the program.

Supporters of the Social Security 2100 Act say the bill would ensure benefits keep pace with the cost of living, while eliminating the current $184,500 taxable wage cap so higher-income earners pay Social Security taxes on earnings above that limit.

The latest Social Security trustees report projects the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivor benefits, will exhaust its reserves in late 2032. Without changes, continuing revenues would cover about 78% of scheduled benefits.

“For over 90 years, Social Security has been the bedrock of our retirement system and the Social Security Trust Fund. It's a promise to every American that the system we pay into throughout our lives will be there for us when we need it," Kennedy said Monday at an event inside the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Lackawanna. "But right now, that promise hangs in the balance with the trust fund on track to be depleted within the next six years.”

Lackawanna Mayor Annette Lafallo said the issue has particular relevance in her city, where a significant share of households receives Social Security income.

According to the American Community Survey, an estimated 3,686 of the city’s 8,384 households, or about 44%, receive Social Security income.

"Social Security is more than a federal program; it is a promise our country made to generations of America who have worked hard, paid into the system, and now depend on it," Lafallo said. "Here in Lackawanna, many of our residents rely on Social Security for financial security and peace of mind."

The legislation would also prohibit political appointees and special government employees from accessing Social Security Administration systems containing beneficiaries’ personal information. The provision follows controversy over access to federal data granted to Elon Musk, who served as a special government employee in President Donald Trump's administration. The bill would also allow people to seek damages for unauthorized access to or disclosure of their Social Security information.

With Republicans currently controlling the House, Kennedy said the bill’s path to passage might depend on Democrats winning back the majority in November.

“People are going to have the ability to go cast a vote on what they believe the future of this country should look like, and we believe that with a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, that we will get this bill over the finish line, ultimately signed into law to preserve the Social Security benefits for generations to come," Kennedy said.

The bill remains in committee and has not received a vote on the House floor.